Germany, Denmark, Finland scramble jets to escort Russian bombers over Baltic - Interfax

Germany, Denmark and Finland scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 bombers that were flying over the Baltic Sea, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters for eight hours and that it had been planned.

