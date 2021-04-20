Left Menu

Germany, Denmark, Finland scramble jets to escort Russian bombers over Baltic - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:08 IST
Germany, Denmark and Finland scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 bombers that were flying over the Baltic Sea, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters for eight hours and that it had been planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

