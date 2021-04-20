Germany, Denmark, Finland scramble jets to escort Russian bombers over Baltic - Interfax

Germany, Denmark, Finland scramble jets to escort Russian bombers over Baltic - InterfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:08 IST
Germany, Denmark and Finland scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 bombers that were flying over the Baltic Sea, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters for eight hours and that it had been planned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Germany
- Baltic Sea
- Interfax
- Denmark
- Finland
- Russian
ALSO READ
Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May
Palestinian leader heads to Germany for medical checkup
UNDP establishes new representation office in Germany
Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical checkup
Pandemic drives Germany to highest deficit in 30 years - statistics office