Delhi govt forms committee for aiding migrant workers amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:34 IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday proposed to give a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of registered construction workers and formed a committee for aiding migrant workers, after a large number of them started leaving the city for home following the announcement of a week-long lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. A large number of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states have thronged bus terminals and railway stations fearing that the six-day lockdown announced on Monday by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may get extended.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order, stated that the vision of the Delhi government is to ensure welfare of daily wagers and migrant workers staying in the national capital by providing them shelter, food, water, sanitation, medical facilities.

The Delhi High Court in an order on April 19 had directed the government to provide basic amenities to ensue welfare of daily wagers, migrant workers and construction workers in Delhi.

A seven-member committee of senior officers is constituted to ensure the welfare of daily wagers, migrant workers, labourers and construction workers in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court, said the DDMA order.

The committee will be responsible to take all necessary actions, including providing all basic amenities such as food and water, shelter, clothing and medication to migrant and construction workers. It will also ensure that food, medicine and other basic amenities are provided to the needy construction workers at the work site.

The services of contractors who provide mid-day meals to school children could be availed for providing food to the migrant and construction workers, it said.

The order directed for utilising funds of the Delhi Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for providing basic amenities to migrants, daily wagers, and construction workers.

The finance department of the Delhi government will arrange adequate funds, if required, for ensuring overall welfare and for providing the basic amenities, the DDMA said.

Also, Principal Secretary (Home) Bhupinder Singh Bhalla will be the state nodal officer for Delhi to coordinate and supervise matters related with welfare, provision of basic amenities and movement of migrant workers.

Rajesh Khurana, special commissioner of police (central range), will be the Delhi Police nodal officer to provide all needed help and assistance as well as logistics of police department to the state nodal officer.

There are presently 1,71,861 registered construction workers in Delhi. It is proposed to give an amount of Rs 5,000 to the registered construction workers on account of COVID-19 relief due to the lockdown with effect from April 20.

The registration and renewal of construction workers is being kept open and newly registered workers will also be covered under the relief, an officer added.

A helpline number will also be provided to registered building and construction workers for redressal of grievances and provide help to them in distress situation, the officer said. The government has also provided stay and food facilities to migrant workers at 205 night shelters across the city, officials added.

