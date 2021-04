BRIEF-Plus500 To Buy All Of Membership Interests Of Cunningham Commodities LLC

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 LTD - ACQUISITION

* PLUS500 - AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF CUNNINGHAM COMMODITIES LLC. * PLUS500 - ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY US$30M

* PLUS500 - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN ITS FIRST FULL YEAR AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q3 2021

