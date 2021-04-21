German court allows approval of EU recovery fund

Germany's constitutional court paved the way on Wednesday for the country to sign off legislation ratifying the European Union's Recovery Fund as it dismissed legal challenges against the debt-financed investment plan.

The decision is essential for launching the bloc's 750 billion euro ($900 billion) recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.8331 euros)

