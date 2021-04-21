German court allows approval of EU recovery fund

German court allows approval of EU recovery fundReuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:13 IST
Germany's constitutional court paved the way on Wednesday for the country to sign off legislation ratifying the European Union's Recovery Fund as it dismissed legal challenges against the debt-financed investment plan.
The decision is essential for launching the bloc's 750 billion euro ($900 billion) recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.8331 euros)
