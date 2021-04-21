COVID-19: Prohibitory orders in 8 LSGs in Malappuram dist till Apr 30

Seeking to contain the second wave of coronavirus, prohibitory orders were clamped in eight local self government (LSG) bodies in the district on Wednesday.

District Collector K Sreenivas said the prohibitory orders were imposed in municipal limits, where the test positivity rate has exceeded 30 percent.

Curbs will come into effect from 9 pm tonight and be in force till April 30, the order said.

Restrictions on public gathering will be in place round-the-clock in eight LSGs - Cheekode, Cherukav, Pallikkal, Pulikkal, Morayur, Mangalam and Porur Grama Panchayats and Kondotty Municipality.

The order under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions or protests, will be effective from 9 PM till morning 5 AM, in other parts of the district, it said.

No public will be allowed to participate in any social or religious functions.

Government offices, Banks and other public sector undertakings will function, the order added.

A night curfew between 9 PM and 5 AM is in place in Kozhikode district since April 19.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded its highest one-day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the gross to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)