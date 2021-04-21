Left Menu

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:50 IST
Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights at the global chemical weapons watchdog by member states after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.

A majority of nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

