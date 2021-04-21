Left Menu

Indonesia searching for 53 crew aboard missing submarine, seeks Australia, Singapore help

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's navy is searching for 53 people on board a missing submarine and is seeking help from Australia and Singapore, the country's military chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.

Representatives of the defence departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

