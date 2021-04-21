Russia to respond harshly, quickly to foreign 'provocations', says Putin

Russia to respond harshly, quickly to foreign 'provocations', says PutinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:51 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would respond in a harsh and swift way to any foreign provocations after complaining of continued unfounded and unfriendly acts against Russia.
Speaking in his annual state-of-the-nation speech to top officials and lawmakers from both houses of parliament, Putin said Moscow strived to have good relations with other countries and hoped no foreign state would cross Russia's "red lines."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
