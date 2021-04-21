French President Macron will go to funeral ceremony of late Chad leader Deby

French President Macron will go to funeral ceremony of late Chad leader DebyReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:26 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will go to the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Deby was killed on Monday in a battle against rebels in the north, authorities said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- Emmanuel Macron
- Gabriel Attal
- French
- Idriss Deby
