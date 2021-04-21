Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar

An Indonesian diplomatic source told Reuters that Indonesia's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi would be "happy to meet" Burgener. Singapore and Brunei's foreign ministries and a spokesman for Myanmar's military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

United Nations special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener will go to Jakarta on Thursday to meet senior members of Southeast Asian governments searching for a path to end bloodshed and restore stability in Myanmar, according to three sources familiar with her movements. Burgener, the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, will not be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit on Saturday but aimed to hold meetings on the sidelines of the event, the sources said.

Since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1, Myanmar has descended into violent turmoil amid a lethal crackdown by the junta on protesters and a collapse in its economy, raising concerns it will become a failed state. At a closed-door meeting of the Security Council on April 1, Burgener warned if "collective action" was not taken by the international community to overturn the coup then a "bloodbath is imminent".

Burgener has arranged meetings with the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei, according to a U.N. source, who asked not to be identified. She has also requested a meeting with the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who will attend the meeting in Jakarta according to a military spokesman quoted by Nikkei Asia.

Senior Jakarta-based diplomats told Reuters they still doubted Min Aung Hlaing would appear in person. "Everything is very uncertain," said one. Burgener, who has been in Thailand for the past 12 days, has communicated with the military since the coup, but repeated efforts to visit Myanmar have been blocked.

The U.N. source said hopes were not high that the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing would take place. Burgener did not respond to requests for confirmation she had sought the meetings. An Indonesian diplomatic source told Reuters that Indonesia's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi would be "happy to meet" Burgener.

Singapore and Brunei's foreign ministries and a spokesman for Myanmar's military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand sticks with Sinovac vaccine after cases of 'stroke-like' side effects

Thailand will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas Sinovac Biotech following six reports of unusual stroke-like side effects among recipients, government-appointed experts said on Wednesday. Six medical personnel in Rayong provi...

WRAPUP 4-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

AUTOSHOW-Chinese woman's Tesla protest prompts 5-day detention, company apology

An unhappy customer who invaded the Tesla booth at the Shanghai auto show by clambering atop a car in protest, creating a social media stir and prompting an apology from the company, will be detained for five days, Shanghai police said on T...

U.N. rights chief says George Floyd murder case shows scale of systemic racism

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as momentous the verdict in the George Floyd case which she said had highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021