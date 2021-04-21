Left Menu

UK court rules in ''unhappy'' Russian family divorce saga

With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom. Akhmedova, who was awarded a 41.5 share of her ex-husbands fortune, or 453 million pounds, by another British judge in 2016, welcomed the ruling.Todays judgment is the inevitable conclusion given Farkhads failure to behave honourably in the first instance, she said in a statement.The court heard that Akhmedova has so far received about 5 million pounds and that her ex-husband hasnt voluntarily paid anything.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:31 IST
UK court rules in ''unhappy'' Russian family divorce saga

Britain's high court ruled Wednesday that the son of a Russian billionaire conspired with his father to prevent his mother from getting her hands on what is believed to the country's biggest ever divorce award, worth a tad more than 450 million pounds (USd 625 million). Tatiana Akhmedova, 48, accused her ex-husband, 65-year-old Farkhad Akhmedov, of hiding assets and that their 27-year-old son, Temur Akhmedov, worked with him in hiding those assets.

In the family division of Britain's High Court, Justice Gwynneth Knowles said Temur Akhmedov had been his father's “lieutenant” and “schemes” had been carried out with his “knowledge and active assistance.'' The judge said very large sums had been transferred to her son and concluded he must pay her around 75 million pounds.

Knowles compared the dysfunctional family goings-on to the opening of Leo Tolstoy's classic Russian novel Anna Karenina. “All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,'' she said in her written ruling. ''With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.” Akhmedova, who was awarded a 41.5% share of her ex-husband's fortune, or 453 million pounds, by another British judge in 2016, welcomed the ruling.

“Today's judgment is the inevitable conclusion given Farkhad's failure to behave honourably in the first instance,'' she said in a statement.

The court heard that Akhmedova has so far received about 5 million pounds and that her ex-husband hasn't “voluntarily” paid anything. She said her ex-husband had tried to put assets beyond her reach and that she has taken legal action in Britain and abroad in a bid to get hold of what she is owed.

Farkhad Akhmedov was dismissive of the ruling.

“Entirely predictably, given its original wrong and misguided judgment, the London court has ruled in favour of visiting the sins' of the father on an innocent and loyal son,'' he said. And a spokesman for the son said Temur Akhmedov had been “caught up in the break-up of his parents' marriage” and had “never sought to take sides or get involved but inevitably found himself sucked into the vortex of a bitter family dispute.” “While he fundamentally disagrees with this judgment, he would consider it a price worth paying for should it lead to a reasonable settlement between the parents he both loves,'' the spokesman said. Farkhad Akhmedov said that because he and his ex-wife are not British and were not married in Britain, a British judge shouldn't have made a decision.

Akhmedova has already become embroiled in litigation with a number of trusts based in Liechtenstein, into which her ex-husband allegedly transferred assets. The court heard that Akhmedov transferred a super-yacht, the Luna, worth around 340 million pounds, and an art collection, worth around 110 million pounds, into trusts in Liechtenstein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...

Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centres handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi familys shameful arrogance at a time when everyone needed to come together to f...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it had completed its inspection of a U.S. plant that makes Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of issues including peeling paint and loose debris at the site.Emergent B...

BJP launches COVID helpline number in J&K for people in distress

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline number on Wednesday to lend help to the people in distress across the Union Territory.The helpline number 0191-3568199 and a helpline email bjphelplinejkgmail.com was launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021