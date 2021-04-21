Basketball coach arrested for molesting student in Delhi

A basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting his minor student in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 10, the 17-year-old girl, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas Police Station. She alleged that she was molested by her basketball coach (57) at Siri Fort Sports Complex, a senior police officer said.

She claimed that when she reached the sports complex at 6.15 am on that day, her trainer molested her. She came home and narrated the incident to her parents, the officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on the same day and sent to judicial custody, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)