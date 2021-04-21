Left Menu

Basketball coach arrested for molesting student in Delhi

She alleged that she was molested by her basketball coach 57 at Siri Fort Sports Complex, a senior police officer said.She claimed that when she reached the sports complex at 6.15 am on that day, her trainer molested her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:44 IST
Basketball coach arrested for molesting student in Delhi

A basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting his minor student in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 10, the 17-year-old girl, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas Police Station. She alleged that she was molested by her basketball coach (57) at Siri Fort Sports Complex, a senior police officer said.

She claimed that when she reached the sports complex at 6.15 am on that day, her trainer molested her. She came home and narrated the incident to her parents, the officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on the same day and sent to judicial custody, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US-backed Afghan peace meeting postponed as Taliban balk

An upcoming international peace conference that was meant to move Afghanistans warring sides to a power-sharing deal and ensure an orderly U.S. exit from the country has been postponed, its sponsors announced Wednesday. They cited a lack of...

Motorcycling-Rabat to replace injured Martin at Pramac for Spanish GP

Spains Tito Rabat will replace injured compatriot Jorge Martin at the May 2 Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix after the Pramac Ducati rider fractured his right hand and ankle in a big crash in Portugal last weekend. The team said in a statement...

Arjun Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to 'bring back a home' in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' trailer

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama Sardar Ka Grandson. The Ishaqzaade star took to Instagram and posted the trailer of the movie that sees Neena Gupta as Sardar and Arjun as h...

19 COVID infected juveniles run away from hospital,15 traced

Out of 19 coronavirus positive inmates of a remand home who had escaped from the hospital isolation ward, 15 have been located and search is on for the others, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said on Wednesday.All of them had escaped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021