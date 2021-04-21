Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case: CBI arrests ex-GST superintendent for 'influencing' witnesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:22 IST
Disproportionate assets case: CBI arrests ex-GST superintendent for 'influencing' witnesses
The CBI has arrested former GST superintendent Bollineni Srinivas Gandhi after he ''influenced'' witnesses in a case against him for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3.74 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has registered a case against Gandhi and his wife for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of over Rs 3.74 crore, in which notices were issued to him to join the probe, they said.

''The accused did not cooperate with the investigation and also did not furnish the requisite information and documents pertaining to the case. It was further alleged that the accused had influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing the relevant facts of the case,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

Gandhi allegedly produced fabricated COVID-positive reports of his family members to avoid investigation, the officials said.

He was presented before a special CBI court, which sent him to judicial custody till May 7, they added.

