Left Menu

Going beyond call of duty, Delhi police arranges oxygen, gets patients admitted to hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:33 IST
Going beyond call of duty, Delhi police arranges oxygen, gets patients admitted to hospitals

Going beyond the call of duty, Delhi Police personnel got COVID patients admitted to hospitals, arranged oxygen cylinders, and supplied food and essential commodities to elderly couple amid a lockdown in the national capital that is grappling with soaring coronavirus cases.

For two days, the police have been flooded with requests from city hospitals to arrange oxygen cylinders amid a crunch in its supply. Police arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for Amarleela Hospital in West Delhi's Janakpuri when it sent out a distress call around 9 am its stock of oxygen was nearly exhausted. ''Local oxygen suppliers were contacted and 11 oxygen cylinders were arranged for the hospital from Kirti Nagar, Gole Market and Mayapuri,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Gautam said.

A green corridor was created to facilitate the movement of a truck, carrying oxygen containers, stuck on KMP flyover at Kundli Border, to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini which was running out of supply. ''It was ensured that the oxygen truck safely reached the hospital in minimum possible time,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

In Shahdara, SHO Vivek Vihar and his team managed to save the lives of 52 COVID patients admitted to ESI hospital in Jhilmil by arranging oxygen on an emergency basis on early Wednesday morning, police said.

The lives of 130 patients were at risk due to the shortage of oxygen Santom Hospital. The medical superintendent of the facility approached Rohini district police which then managed to arrange oxygen cylinders and created a green corridor for the ambulance to transport those to the facility.

In Vasant Vihar, police arranged oxygen cylinder for a COIVD-19 patient in isolation within minutes of receiving information, they said. On Monday night, a green corridor was created for two tankers carrying 19,500 litres of liquid oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to Sri Action Balaji Hospital, an exclusive COVID-19 facility in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The Jangpura police post of southeast district came to the rescue of patients on Tuesday by arranging 10 oxygen cylinders for Holi Family Hospital and five for Jeevan Hospital.

In northwest Delhi's Trinagar, police came to the rescue of a 51-year-old coronavirus patient after his wife requested police to arrange an oxygen cylinder as his oxygen level had fallen below 50 and could not be admitted to a hospital due to a shortage of beds. ''Our team immediately responded and arranged an oxygen cylinder from UP's Sahibabad. It was timely delivered to the family members of the patient who is stable now,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. In another instance, a 71-year-old COVID positive woman in Bharat Nagar area was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by beat constable Harkesh after information was received that her health condition was deteriorating. She lives alone here as her son is in Singapore, the officer said.

The southeast district police came to the rescue of an elderly couple in Kalkaji Extension on Tuesday after the elderly woman said her maid was unable to come for daily chores due to the pandemic.

''The couple were provided food and other basic commodities and were assured that maid would come to their house daily following proper COVID protocols,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Give one week's COVID-19 vaccines to Maha at a time: Tope to Centre

The Maharashtra government needs to have one weeks stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.Speaking to reporters, he said, The Maharashtr...

Explosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three, wounds 11 -police

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said. An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel, police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.The hotel is in Quetta, th...

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021