U.S. sees no sign of Eritrean withdrawal from Tigray, urges pullout

U.S. sees no sign of Eritrean withdrawal from Tigray, urges pulloutReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:17 IST
The U.S. government has seen no evidence of a withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia's Tigray region despite Eritrea's assurances that they would pull out, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated Washington's call for the immediate departure of Eritrean forces from Tigray. (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
