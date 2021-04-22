Left Menu

Two injured in bomb blast in West Bengal's Ketugram, 3 held

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:26 IST
Two injured in bomb blast in West Bengal's Ketugram, 3 held

Two persons have been injured after a crude bomb exploded at a house in Ketugram assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, which will go to polls on Thursday in the sixth phase of elections, police said.

The blast occurred at Chinispur village under Beru gram panchayat in Ketugram 1 block on Tuesday night.

Three persons, residents of the same village, were arrested in connection with the incident. A court in Katwa remanded them to police custody for seven days.

A villager who lodged a complaint with the police claimed that bombs were being made at that house.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dhruba Das, said that three firearms and materials used for making bombs have been recovered from the spot.

The BJP candidate of Ketugram Constituency, Anadi Ghosh, claimed that the Trinamool Congress workers were behind the incident as they are trying to create trouble in the area.

TMC nominee from the constituency Sheikh Shahnawaz denied the charge and said that no party workers were involved in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...

Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Irans breaches of its nuclear deal with majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021