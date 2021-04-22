Left Menu

'Delay' in justice in sacrilege issue: Failure of one person hand-in-glove with culprits, says Sidhu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:28 IST
'Delay' in justice in sacrilege issue: Failure of one person hand-in-glove with culprits, says Sidhu

Again raising the issue of alleged delay in justice in incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said it is a ''failure of one person, who is hand-in-glove with the culprits''.

However, he did name anyone.

''Carefully crafted collusive abetment leading to...hum to dubenge sanam, tumhe bhi le dubenge.

''It is not a failure of the Govt or the party, but one person who is hand in glove with the culprits,'' Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician also uploaded a video clip of his address during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaigning, seeking justice in the incidents of sacrilege.

A few days ago, the former minister had alleged that a botched-up probe into the sacrilege incidents led to a delay in justice, his outburst appearing to target his own government in Punjab.

On April 16, Sidhu had reiterated that the Punjab police's SIT probe report into the 2015 firings at people protesting in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib should be made public.

The Amritsar East MLA had raised the demand days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reportedly quashed the probe report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021