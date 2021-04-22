Divided U.S. Senate confirms Vanita Gupta to No. 3 job at Justice Department

Divided U.S. Senate confirms Vanita Gupta to No. 3 job at Justice DepartmentReuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:41 IST
A divided U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Vanita Gupta as the first woman of color to serve in the No. 3 job at the Justice Department, a role at the forefront of the department's renewed efforts to combat systemic racism in policing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Senate
- Justice Department
- Vanita Gupta