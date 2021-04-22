Left Menu

FIR lodged against suspended SHO, SSI; police raiding possible hideouts

The FIR was lodged by officiating SHO Shailendra Singh following the orders of DIG Amit Pathak and the probe was handed over to SP Rural Iraj Raja to check the veracity of the charge that the suspended officers accepted a bribe from a cow slaughterer.On the night of March 31, the Bhojpur police arrested three slaughterers from Farid Nagar town and kept them in custody till April 3.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-04-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 01:09 IST
FIR lodged against suspended SHO, SSI; police raiding possible hideouts

An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for alleged dereliction of duty at the Bhojpur police station here against suspended SHO Pradeep Kumar and SSI Shakeel Ahmed. The FIR was lodged by officiating SHO Shailendra Singh following the orders of DIG Amit Pathak and the probe was handed over to SP (Rural) Iraj Raja to check the veracity of the charge that the suspended officers accepted a bribe from a cow slaughterer.

On the night of March 31, the Bhojpur police arrested three slaughterers from Farid Nagar town and kept them in custody till April 3. Two of them were released subsequently and one was sent to jail for charges under the Arms Act.

When they were being taken to the police station, the locals made a video clip and sent it to Pathak.

Both the suspended officers are absconding and the Bhojpur police are raiding their possible hideouts.

Raja said they will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021