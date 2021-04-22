FIR lodged against suspended SHO, SSI; police raiding possible hideouts

An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for alleged dereliction of duty at the Bhojpur police station here against suspended SHO Pradeep Kumar and SSI Shakeel Ahmed. The FIR was lodged by officiating SHO Shailendra Singh following the orders of DIG Amit Pathak and the probe was handed over to SP (Rural) Iraj Raja to check the veracity of the charge that the suspended officers accepted a bribe from a cow slaughterer.

On the night of March 31, the Bhojpur police arrested three slaughterers from Farid Nagar town and kept them in custody till April 3. Two of them were released subsequently and one was sent to jail for charges under the Arms Act.

When they were being taken to the police station, the locals made a video clip and sent it to Pathak.

Both the suspended officers are absconding and the Bhojpur police are raiding their possible hideouts.

Raja said they will be nabbed soon.

