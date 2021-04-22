Left Menu

Ethiopia rights commission said armed group has 'taken control' of county

An armed group has taken control of a county in northeastern Ethiopia, reportedly killing civilians and kidnapping public servants, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported late on Wednesday. The woreda, or county, has is home to around 25,000 people, said the commission. Benishangul-Gumuz has seen an explosion of ethnic violence in recent months, including an attack in December that killed more than 200 civilians.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:24 IST
Ethiopia rights commission said armed group has 'taken control' of county

An armed group has taken control of a county in northeastern Ethiopia, reportedly killing civilians and kidnapping public servants, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported late on Wednesday. The commission said it received reports that Sedal Woreda, in Kamashi Zone of the western Benishangul-Gumuz Region, was "under near full control of an armed group as of April 19". The commission did not say which armed group it was referring to. The woreda, or county, has is home to around 25,000 people, said the commission.

Benishangul-Gumuz has seen an explosion of ethnic violence in recent months, including an attack in December that killed more than 200 civilians. The region is home to a myriad of ethnic groups, including the Gumuz and the Amhara, and has seen increasingly bloody tit-for-tat attacks on civilians. "Residents who have fled the area told EHRC that the armed group has burned down and looted public and private property and that the woreda (county) administration and local police have fled the area. There are also reports that civilians have been killed and public servants have been kidnapped," the commission said in a statement.

"According to residents and officials EHRC spoke to, a small contingent of the regional security force in the vicinity is outnumbered," the commission said. Ethiopia is battling to contain multiple outbreaks of ethnic and political violence ahead of national elections in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department of...

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...

US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff

A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.The Pasquot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021