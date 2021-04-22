Philippine president not attending ASEAN summit on Myanmar - spokesman

Philippine president not attending ASEAN summit on Myanmar - spokesmanReuters | Manila | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:59 IST
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Jakarta this weekend, his spokesman said on Thursday.
Duterte will be represented by the country's foreign ministry and will not join because of the face-to-face requirements of the meeting, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a regular news conference. He did not elaborate on the issues.
