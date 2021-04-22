Left Menu

Shiv Sena questions PM's suggestion of lockdown as last resort

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:49 IST
Shiv Sena questions PM's suggestion of lockdown as last resort

The Shiv Sena on Thursday questioned the basis on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested states to look at lockdown as the last resort, and said despite the existing restrictions the COVID-19 cases are not coming down.

A day after Modi addressed the nation, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new lockdown-like restrictions, including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel, and allowed only those working in the essential services to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

Referring to Modi's suggestion made on Tuesday that lockdowns should be the ''last resort'', an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said focus should be on action rather than delivering speeches.

''Several ministers in Maharashtra have suggested that the state be put under complete lockdown for at least 15 days.

CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on this. But, on what basis did the PM advice to avoid a lockdown?'' it asked.

The editorial said the Maharashtra board's Class 10 exams have been cancelled and the central government has also scrapped the CBSE Class 10 exams.

The situation in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka ''has gone out of control'', it claimed, adding that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has recommended a two-week lockdown in Gujarat.

''The situation is not improving despite strict curbs in Maharashtra,'' the Marathi daily said.

It was felt that the prime minister will advice citizens on how to face such a situation, the editorial said.

The economy is devastated and those who survive the pandemic will ''die of suffocation under the crumbling economy'', it claimed.

It said the PM admitted that the COVID-19 situation has worsened in the country, but stopped short of saying what should be done to end the crisis.

He says the COVID-19 crisis needs to be tackled unitedly, but his concept of ''unity'' doesn't involve the opposition parties, the Marathi daily said.

''If the prime minister had stopped his West Bengal poll rallies on time, the spread of COVID-19 could have been checked,'' the Marathi publication said.

''Lakhs of people from different parts of the country who were in West Bengal have spread the virus in their respective states. The country has got only coronavirus from the Kumbh mela and political melas,'' the editorial claimed.

Political leaders need to exercise self-restraint and only then they get the moral right to preach the people, it said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40-lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Polls Phase VI: 37.27 pc voter turnout till 11: 30 am

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 37.27 per cent till 1130 am across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission EC. Voting for the sixth phase of West B...

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors, the 57-year-old BJP leader sa...

Cricket-Kolkata captain Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form

Eoin Morgan has no doubts he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League IPL and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain says he is just waiting for something to click. Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss,...

Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia

Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg was assured of at least a bronze at the Governors Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021