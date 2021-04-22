France warns Russia of sanctions if critic Navalny dies

France warns Russia of sanctions if critic Navalny diesReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:20 IST
France's foreign minister told Russia on Thursday that the European Union would hold President Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities directly responsible if hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died and it would impose new sanctions.
Speaking to France 2 television, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said he did not believe Russia wanted to launch a military operation in eastern Ukraine despite massing thousands of troops on the border.
