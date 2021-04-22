J-K: Security forces conduct search ops in Samba, recover ammunition

Security forces conducted search operations at two places in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and recovered a rusted grenade and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

A CRPF and police party launched a search operation in Khidya village in Bari Brahmana area and recovered one rusted grenade, 191 rounds of ammunition and 20 charger clips on Wednesday night, they said.

In another operation, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Chak Mangu area on the inputs of suspected movement, officials said, adding that drones were also used in the operation.

