J-K: Security forces conduct search ops in Samba, recover ammunition

J-K: Security forces conduct search ops in Samba, recover ammunitionPTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:38 IST
Security forces conducted search operations at two places in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and recovered a rusted grenade and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.
A CRPF and police party launched a search operation in Khidya village in Bari Brahmana area and recovered one rusted grenade, 191 rounds of ammunition and 20 charger clips on Wednesday night, they said.
In another operation, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Chak Mangu area on the inputs of suspected movement, officials said, adding that drones were also used in the operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khidya village
- Jammu
- Bari
- Samba
- Kashmir
- Chak Mangu
- CRPF
ALSO READ
38 retail medical stores barred from operating in Jammu region
Jammu college closed for 4 days after 30 test COVID positive
Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent spread of COVID-19: Jammu admn to residents
SC to pronounce order on plea seeking release of Rohingyas detained in Jammu on Thursday
Terror suspect arrested at Jammu airport