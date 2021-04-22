Left Menu

Russia arrests man in Crimea for allegedly spying for Ukraine

The man, who was not identified by name, was arrested in Sevastopol for allegedly gathering and handing over secrets to Ukrainian military intelligence about the Russian fleet that is based on the Black Sea, the security services were cited as saying. There has been a spate of treason cases in Russia in recent years.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:52 IST
Russia arrests man in Crimea for allegedly spying for Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Federal Security Service arrested a man in Crimea on Thursday on suspicion of treason for allegedly handing over secret information to Ukraine about Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the RIA news agency reported. The arrest comes amid acute tensions with Ukraine as Moscow has built up military forces near their shared border. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Crimea on Thursday to oversee large-scale military drills.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, prompting the West to impose sanctions. Ukraine wants the region back. The man, who was not identified by name, was arrested in Sevastopol for allegedly gathering and handing over secrets to Ukrainian military intelligence about the Russian fleet that is based on the Black Sea, the security services were cited as saying.

There has been a spate of treason cases in Russia in recent years. Government critics have questioned the charges in some of those cases and said the allegations cannot be scrutinized because case details are typically not disclosed. Last month a woman was sentenced to 12 years in jail for spying on behalf of Ukraine at a trial held behind closed doors.

Lyudmyla Denisova, the human rights ombudsman for the Ukrainian parliament, said the case against the woman was fabricated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal CM urges elected representatives to ensure welfare, wellbeing of people amid pandemic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies ULBs to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area amid COVID-19 pandemic. It is the duty of any elect...

A diverted flight is no reason for compensation, says EU Court

Airlines are not obliged to compensate passengers if a flight is diverted and lands at a different airport than initially planned, the EUs top court ruled on Thursday after a customer sued Austrian Airlines over such an incident.However, th...

Plea in HC seeking directions to Centre, Delhi govt to facilitate urgent critical oxygen supply to hospital

Saroj Hospital, Rohini has approached Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Centre and Delhi Government to facilitate an urgent critical oxygen supply to the hospital. The plea states that Saroj Super Specialty hospital was rece...

Jana Kramer seemingly announces split from Mike Caussin

American singer Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin seem to have called off their relationship. As per Fox News, the 37-year-old country singer and 34-year-old former football pro have had a storied and troubled relationship that appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021