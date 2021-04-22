Sanitation worker held for taking bribe in Jaipur

Sanitation worker held for taking bribe in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:03 IST
A sanitation worker employed with Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.
Naresh Kumar, posted in Amber zone of the municipal corporation, had the responsibility of filling the attendance sheet for sanitation workers for the month of March, officials said, adding that a complaint was received against him for demanding a bribe from one of them. After verification of the complaint, police laid a trap in Jalmahal area and caught Kumar red-handed, ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni said.
