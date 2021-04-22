Left Menu

Elgar-Maoist links case: HC to hear activists' plea on Apr 29

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:39 IST
Elgar-Maoist links case: HC to hear activists' plea on Apr 29

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it will hear the petitions filed by activists Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case on April 29.

The activists had moved the court alleging tampering of evidence and seeking that the charges against them in the case be quashed.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale said it will hear both pleas together since they seek similar reliefs and cited a report of the US-based forensics firm Arsenal Consulting.

The bench also asked Sen's counsels senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover to serve a copy of her plea to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the prosecuting agency in the case.

On April 14, Sen had filed a plea in the court citing the report of Arsenal Consulting, which claimed that an attacker had used malware to infiltrate a laptop belonging to Wilson before his arrest, and inserted 10 incriminating letters on his computer.

Wilson, who is Sen's co-accused in the case, had himself approached the High Court in February this year through senior advocate Mihir Desai, citing the Arsenal report.

The activists, in their pleas, have said that the entire case against them was built on electronic evidence that the NIA claimed to have recovered from Wilson's computer.

In light of the Arsenal report, such evidence must not hold value in the eyes of law, they have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong journalist improperly accessed public records, court rules

A Hong Kong court found a journalist guilty on Thursday of making false statements to obtain data for a documentary on the police handling of a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters, reporters, and bystanders in 2019. The case has fuelled ...

EU parliament agrees to April 27 vote on EU-UK trade deal

The European Parliament will vote on a post-Brexit trade deal agreed between Britain and the EU next Tuesday after political leaders backed down on a threat not to ratify the accord due to British changes in Northern Ireland trading arrange...

Recent spike in demand for housing not pent-up but structural: HDFC chairman

The recent surge in demand for housing is not pent-up but structural in nature and it will continue to stay, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said.He said the lower interest rates, stable property prices, and continued fiscal benefits on housing...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said, while India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021