Left Menu

SC takes Suo Motu cognizance of alarming Covid situation, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the "alarming situation" in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued notice to the Centre seeking a response on kinds of immediate and effective action it can take to handle such situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:11 IST
SC takes Suo Motu cognizance of alarming Covid situation, issues notice to Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the "alarming situation" in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued notice to the Centre seeking a response on kinds of immediate and effective action it can take to handle such situation. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice S Ravindra Bhat, took suo motu cognizance of the deficiency of oxygen, medicines, improper treatment and other related issues of COVID patients.

"We take suo motu cognisance", the CJI Bobde said and observed that the "current situation is alarming." Keeping in view the present prevalent situation, due to the pandemic, the top court felt the necessity of a National plan on supply of oxygen, essential medicines, injections and vaccines, and issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday (tomorrow).

The Court asked the Centre to present and apprise it as to whether a national plan can be prepared to handle this worrisome situation. It made these remarks, after noting and taking into record at least six different state High Courts have been hearing the matter on the same issues. During the mentioning today, the Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, Senior law officer representing the UOI, told the Apex Court that "the country is in dire need of oxygen."

"We must be in favour of protecting human lives," the SG submitted to the Apex Court. During the course of the hearing, the Centre and Vedanta moved Supreme Court seeking permission to reopen the plant only for the purpose of producing oxygen for supply of medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

Senior lawyer, and former Solicitor General, Harish Salve, appearing for Vedanta, told the Apex Court that the plant has been shut since 2018 over environmental violations. The SC said: "We will take up the matter for hearing tomorrow."

Salve argued that many "people are dying on daily basis. we can start in five to six days if you give a go ahead today." "The situation is alarming," the CJI said.

He also added: "We have four issues primarily in mind. The supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, injections and other materials, manner of vaccination are among them." The Top Court also appointed Salve as an Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) to assist the court in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.The wet spell has brought down the temperature in the valley.The world-famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in ...

Frost damage could cut French wine output by a third

Frost damage to French vineyards this month could reduce wine production by nearly a third compared with recent years, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Thursday, citing initial estimates from wine producers.The losses, subject to revision ...

U.S. pledges to halve its emissions by 2030 in renewed climate fight

The Biden administration on Thursday pledged to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 from 2005 levels by 2030, a new target it hopes will spur other big emitter countries to raise their ambition to combat climate change.The goal, un...

Give information on number of children infected with COVID-19 at child care homes: NCPCR to states

Amid reports of children at child care institutions across the country contracting COVID-19, apex child rights body NCPCR has asked all states to give information on the number of children who have tested positive in these homes in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021