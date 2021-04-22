Kremlin says Putin will reply to Ukraine's proposal to meet if he sees fit

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's invitation to hold a meeting to ease bilateral tensions and that Putin would respond to it if he saw fit.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday challenged Putin to meet him in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region for talks on ending the conflict there.

