Lebanon's Hariri: pope to visit if government is formed

Lebanon's Hariri: pope to visit if government is formedReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:05 IST
Pope Francis will visit crisis-hit Lebanon but only once its fractious politicians can agree on a new government, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.
"I explained to His Holiness Pope Francis the problems we are suffering from and asked His Holiness to help Lebanon," Hariri told reporters in comments broadcast live on Lebanese television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hariri
- Lebanese
- Saad
- His Holiness
- Francis
- Pope Francis
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
France and EU ponder sanctions for Lebanese politicians, diplomats say
U.S. urges Lebanese leaders to break political deadlock
US urges Lebanese leaders to break political impasse
Lebanese minister expands claim in maritime area dispute with Israel
Lebanese ministers expand claim in maritime area dispute with Israel