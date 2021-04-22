Lebanon's Hariri: pope to visit if government is formed

Pope Francis will visit crisis-hit Lebanon but only once its fractious politicians can agree on a new government, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

"I explained to His Holiness Pope Francis the problems we are suffering from and asked His Holiness to help Lebanon," Hariri told reporters in comments broadcast live on Lebanese television.

