UK government investigating leak of PM Johnson's messages to businessman
"We have instructed the Cabinet Office to look into this," the spokesman said when asked if there would be a leak inquiry. On Wednesday, Johnson said he would make no apology for giving tax assurances via text message to Dyson to help secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:13 IST
Britain's government is investigating the leak of private communications between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and inventor James Dyson, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday. "We have instructed the Cabinet Office to look into this," the spokesman said when asked if there would be a leak inquiry.
On Wednesday, Johnson said he would make no apology for giving tax assurances via text message to Dyson to help secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19. The messages were reported by the BBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Dyson
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Cabinet Office
- James Dyson
ALSO READ
S.Korea reels from most daily COVID-19 cases in 3 months, approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
UK PM Johnson says deeply concerned by N. Irish violence
UK's Johnson sees no change to plan to ease restrictions after Astra news
Golf-Johnson launches Masters title defense with opening bogey
FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines