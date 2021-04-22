Left Menu

HC asks Centre, Maha to file replies on COVID-19 management

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:52 IST
HC asks Centre, Maha to file replies on COVID-19 management

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to file their respective replies by May 4 on the management of available resources, including hospital beds, Remdesivir drug, vaccines and oxygen, to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HC conducted a day-long hearing on several issues related to the management of such resources and during the proceedings, the Maharashtra government told the court about steps taken by it to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 and provide treatment to patients.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said no person in the state should be denied a COVID-19 test on account of the lack of a valid doctor's prescription for the same.

It also heard a bunch of public interest litigations seeking directions pertaining to shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen supply and urged for monitoring of black-marketing and profiteering allegedly taking place during procurement and distribution of COVID-19 drugs.

During the hearing, Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, told HC that the state was conducting COVID-19 tests, making available hospital beds, maximising oxygen production and doing all that it could, do tackle the rising infections.

Kumbhakoni said Maharashtra was producing 1,200 metric tonnes (MT) of medical grade oxygen daily and importing liquid oxygen from other states to meet the daily demand of 1,500 MT of the life-saving gas used to treat critical coronavirus patients.

He said Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-affected state in the country, was using almost 100 per cent of available oxygen for treatment of patients and leaving just minimum amount of the gas for pharma and other allied industries.

Kumbhakoni, however, said in the coming weeks, the state would need around 2,000 MT of oxygen daily and require the Centre's assistance in procuring oxygen then.

''We have limited number of tankers to import liquid oxygen currently. We have also ruled out possibility of air lifting liquid oxygen.

''We are using RoRo (roll onroll off) trains to transport cryogenic tankers,'' Kumbhakoni said.

The AG told the bench that Maharashtra had received 2,69,000 units of Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug which is in high demand, from the Union government.

The BMC's counsel, senior advocate Anil Sakhre, said municipal hospitals in Mumbai had adequate stock of Remdesivir injections to last for the next few days.

Kumbhakoni observed that citizens required to be informed that Remdesivir was not a ''magic drug'' and that it was to be taken only upon a doctor's prescription.

At this, the HC said the Centre and the state government must issue an advisory for citizens on availability and use of Remdesivir.

The court said there had to be a portal for availability of essential COVID-19 drugs.

''You should realise this is emergency situation. The situation is getting grim with each passing day,'' it said.

Referring to news reports from last year which said that people needed to be cautious about the COVID-19 spread till June, the bench said, ''Had we not lowered our guards at least till 30th of June, 2021, this situation would not have been there.'' The HC asked the state government about steps being taken to decongest prisons to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and jail staff.

The bench said the prison authorities must seek the relevant magistrate court's order on a case to case basis for shifting inmates from one prison to another.

It directed magistrates to decide within 48 hours, on applications made by the prison authorities to shift undertrials from crowded jails.

The HC noted that as per the state's data, despite the coronavirus-inducted lockdown, crime rate in Maharashtra had gone up in 2020.

However, crimes like ''dacoity, robbery, theft, rape, cheating, molestation and kidnapping had gone down drastically'', it observed.

The HC directed the state government to consider the suggestions made by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences on decongesting prisons.

The bench said it will pass a detailed order covering all relevant issues by Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Commonwealth report finds racism against Indian WWI martyrs, UK Def Secy offers apology

Entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes meant that nearly 50,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire during the World War I were not commemorated the same way as oth...

Wipro aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas GHG emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an ...

Sanctions-battered Iran, weary of pandemic, faces worst wave

As Iran faces what looks like its worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic yet, Tehran commuters still pour into its subway system and buses each working day, even as images of the gasping ill are repeatedly shown on state television every ni...

272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 cr under CRIF approved for Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 crore have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund CRIF for Maharashtra during 2020-21.272 projects worth 2040.80 Cr have been approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021