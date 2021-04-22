Left Menu

Haryana allocates 140 MT of oxygen produced in Panipat to Delhi

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Thursday allotted 140 metric tonnes (MT) of the oxygen produced in Panipat to the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Thursday allotted 140 metric tonnes (MT) of the oxygen produced in Panipat to the national capital. The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought help from his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to facilitate the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi.

"I spoke to CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. Sought his support in facilitating the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support," Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier in the day. The Haryana Chief Minister later said that Kejriwal had spoken to him and the matter had been resolved.

"Two hundred and sixty MT oxygen production at Panipat in Haryana. 140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal rang me up today and the matter has been resolved," he said. The central government has assured the Delhi High Court that it would facilitate an uninterrupted supply of 480 Metric Tonne oxygen to hospitals in Delhi amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre assured the court on Wednesday that the supply will be done under security so that oxygen can reach its destination without any obstructions as soon as possible. The demand for medical oxygen has increased in Delhi amid surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospitals in city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen.

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 eaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 85,364 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

