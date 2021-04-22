Uttarakhand Chief Secy tests positive for COVID-19
Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:44 IST
Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19. ML Uniyal, private secretary of Om Prakash, informed about the report of the chief secretary and said, "Doctors after examining the CT scans and other reports of chief secretary informed that Om Prakash was infected with the coronavirus for the last 10 days."
"Keeping this situation in mind, Chief Secretary Om Prakash has requested that officers or personnel who have been in contact with him during the last 10 days and if they experiencing any symptoms, they should get themselves tested," he added. Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate informed that tourists, devotees, and others coming from outside Uttarakhand will only be allowed into Dehradun after registering on the Smart City Portal, and a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be mandatory.
People returning to the state will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine. The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in light of the rising coronavirus cases. As many as 4,807 new cases, 894 recoveries, and 34 fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The case tally stands at 1,34,012, according to the health department. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
