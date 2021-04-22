Czechs order Russia to sharply cut embassy staffing

Czechs order Russia to sharply cut embassy staffingReuters | Prague | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:52 IST
The Czech Republic has ordered Russia to sharply reduce the number of its diplomats at the Russian embassy in Prague to match the number of Czech staff in Moscow, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Thursday.
Russia will have until the end of May to comply with the request, he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
