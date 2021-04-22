Left Menu

Czech government sees re-opening of shops, some services on May 3

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:11 IST
The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current "favourable trend" in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.

Havlicek said on Twitter after a government meeting that schools would continue to gradually reopen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

