Syrian missile exploding in Israel not intentional- U.S. general

Syrian missile exploding in Israel not intentional- U.S. generalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:34 IST
A senior U.S. general said on Thursday that he believed a Syrian missile exploding in Israel was not intentional, but rather showed a lack of Syrian air defense capability.
"I think it reflects actually incompetence in Syrian air defense. ... I do not believe it was an intentional attack," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
