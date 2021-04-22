Syrian missile exploding in Israel not intentional- U.S. general

A senior U.S. general said on Thursday that he believed a Syrian missile exploding in Israel was not intentional, but rather showed a lack of Syrian air defense capability.

"I think it reflects actually incompetence in Syrian air defense. ... I do not believe it was an intentional attack," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

