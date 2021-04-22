Left Menu

EU says no decision yet on legal action against AstraZeneca

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021
The European Commission said on Wednesday no decision had yet been taken on whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca after Ireland's Health Minister said the case had been initiated.

"No decision to launch legal actions has been taken at this point in time," a spokesman for the Commission said.

