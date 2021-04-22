Indian Army felicitates 36 military widows in J-K's Doda

The Indian Army on Thursday conducted a felicitation ceremony for 36 military widows, called ''Veer Naris'', in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official statement.

The Indian Army collaborated with War Widows Association to conduct this ceremony wherein ''a cheque of Rs 10,000 was presented'' to the 36 widows, it noted.

One ''Veer Mata'' - mother whose son was killed in action as an Army personnel - was also present on this occasion on Thursday, it stated.

The ceremony took place at Bhaderwah town of Doda district, it said.

Medical check up of aforementioned 37 women, who were present at the occasion, was done, it noted.

Damayanti V Tambay, President War Widows Association, wife of Flight Lieutenant Vijay Vasant Tambay who is missing in action since 1971 Indo-Pak War, graced the event, it said. The event was organised with full COVID-19 prevention and protocol, it noted.

