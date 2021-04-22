Russia demands Czech embassy cut more staff in spiralling dispute

Russia demands Czech embassy cut more staff in spiralling disputeReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:43 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it has demanded that the Czech embassy in Moscow cut its staff after Prague ordered Russia to remove most of its remaining diplomats in a row over spying.
"The (Czech) ambassador was told that we reserve the right to take other steps in the event the hysterical anti-Russian campaign spirals further," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
