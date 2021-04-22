Mathura district court closed for two days after employee tests positive for COVID

The district court here has been closed for two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

''After the information of an employee getting infected with COVID-19 reached on Thursday morning, it has been decided to suspend judicial work on April 22 and 23 as per the guidelines of the high court,'' District and Sessions Court Judge Yashvant Kumar Mishra said.

He said since Saturday is virtually an off day and the next day is Sunday, proper sanitisation would be done.

Remand work and other judicial works would be conducted by special sessions judge and remand magistrate, as per practice on holidays, the officials said.

Meanwhile, central Nazir has been directed to ensure proper sanitisation of court compounds, including courts, by taking the Nagar Nigam Mathura services, the order by the officials said.

Due to suspension of court work, first Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit slated for hearing on Thursday has been adjourned to May 5, Harishankar Jain counsel of Ranjana Agnihotri and others said.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and others had filed a suit on September 25 (Sunni Waqf board and three others) for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

