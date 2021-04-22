Left Menu

Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran's Kurdish area

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:50 IST
Gunmen kill two Guard members in Iran's Kurdish area

Unknown gunmen suspected of terrorism killed two members of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The Guard members also killed two gunmen and wounded several of their accomplices in the Wednesday night shootout near Kurdish town of Marivan, near the border of Iraq.

It said other several other members of the terrorist group fled the site of the clash.

The report identified the fallen Guard members as Osman Jahani and Nasser Amini without giving their rank. It said they were buried on Thursday in Marvian cemetery, which suggested they were local forces of the Guard.

Iran's Kurdish area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

In December, unknown gunmen killed three Iranian border guards in the Kurdish area near the country's northwestern border with Turkey. In July, Iran said “terrorists” killed two people and wounded a third person in an attack in a Kurdish area. In June, Iran attacked bases of Iranian Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

