Kerry says U.S. will likely exceed pledge to cut emissions by 50-52% by 2030

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:00 IST
The United States will likely exceed its pledge to reduce emissions 50% to 52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told reporters on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the goal at the start of a two-day climate summit attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries including big emitters China, India and Russia.

"Will we probably wind up exceeding it? I suspect yes," Kerry said. "I'm generally optimistic because so much is beginning to happen."

