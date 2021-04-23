Father-son duo killed after two-wheeler rams into tractor-trolley in UP's Ghaziabad

Father-son duo killed after two-wheeler rams into tractor-trolley in UP's GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-04-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 01:23 IST
A man and his son were killed in a road accident in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday after their two-wheeler rammed into a tractor-trolley in the Vijay Nagar area, police said.
The incident occurred in the morning, when Shamshad and his son Shahnawaz were going to Delhi from Dasna town, they added.
As they reached near a private college, Shahnawaz, who was driving the two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the tractor trolley, the police said.
The victims were killed on the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, SP (city) Nipun Agarwal said.
