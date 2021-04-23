Left Menu

Rockets hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

At least three rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport late on Thursday, Iraqi security officials said. The officials said the rockets landed near the area of the airport which houses U.S. forces and there were no reported damages or casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 03:47 IST
At least three rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport late on Thursday, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the rockets landed near the area of the airport which houses U.S. forces and there were no reported damages or casualties. An Iraqi military statement said the rockets landed near the perimeter of the airport without causing casualties.

Iraqi security forces found and defused more unfired rockets placed on the rooftop of an empty house which was used to launch the rockets, the statement said. Thursday's attacks came after a similar rocket attack on April 18 that targeted the Iraqi military air base of Balad which is hosting some U.S. contractors. The attack wounded two Iraqi soldiers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials have said are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past. U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militias for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

