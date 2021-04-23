Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:15 IST
National schedule for Friday, April 23 -Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -PM's meeting on COVID-19 situation, including with CMs and with oxygen manufacturers -Railway press briefing -Political briefings NCR -Stories related to oxygen crisis in hospitals -Delhi BJP chief to address press conference -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Developments regarding farmers' protests NORTH -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments EAST -PM's virtual rally in Bengal -Mamata Banerjee's press conference at Durgapur WEST -Virar hospital fire updates -Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit 900-bed hospital built by DRDO for COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad at 4 pm -Elections for five municipal councils in Goa -Bombay HC's Nagpur bench to hear plea on shortage of Remdesivir and medical oxygen PTI DV

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Access to territory and asylum, and improving reception conditions for asylum-seekers dominated the four-day visit of the UNHCRs Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs to Cyprus concluding today. The island nation in the...

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.He said on Facebook the COVID-19 death toll had reached 41,700 so far in the pandemic....

Indian coronavirus cases surge again as health system founders

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.Deaths in the past 24 hours...

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 percent rec...
