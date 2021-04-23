NATIONAL SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:15 IST
National schedule for Friday, April 23 -Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -PM's meeting on COVID-19 situation, including with CMs and with oxygen manufacturers -Railway press briefing -Political briefings NCR -Stories related to oxygen crisis in hospitals -Delhi BJP chief to address press conference -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Developments regarding farmers' protests NORTH -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments EAST -PM's virtual rally in Bengal -Mamata Banerjee's press conference at Durgapur WEST -Virar hospital fire updates -Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit 900-bed hospital built by DRDO for COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad at 4 pm -Elections for five municipal councils in Goa -Bombay HC's Nagpur bench to hear plea on shortage of Remdesivir and medical oxygen PTI DV
