Australian minister hails "real momentum" in UK trade talks

There is real momentum in trade talks between Britain and Australia after considerable progress was made in talks on Thursday, Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said.

"I think we made some considerable progress which was terrific," Tehan told BBC Radio on Friday, following talks with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

"These discussions can take some time but Liz and I now are very keen to make sure that we put real momentum into the negotiations, (and) we did that yesterday."

