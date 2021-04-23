Left Menu

Ahead of regional summit on Myanmar, Amnesty urges probe of junta chief

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:44 IST
Ahead of regional summit on Myanmar, Amnesty urges probe of junta chief

Amnesty International urged Southeast Asian nations on Friday to investigate Myanmar's junta leader for crimes against humanity amid reports that he will attend a regional summit on the crisis in his country this week.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta chief who ousted the civilian government on Feb. 1, is likely to attend, diplomats and officials in the host nation have said. Authorities in Myanmar have not commented on the reports.

"As a state party to the UN Convention Against Torture, Indonesia has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator on its territory," Amnesty said in a statement. The meeting is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since the February coup.

It is also a test for ASEAN, which traditionally does not interfere in the internal affairs of a member state and operates by consensus. "The Myanmar crisis trigged by the military presents ASEAN with the biggest test in its history," Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, said in the statement.

"The bloc's usual commitment to non-interference is a non-starter: this is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is impacting the entire region and beyond." A grouping of 45 Southeast Asian non-governmental organisations said the invitation to Min Aung Hlaing to attend the summit "provides legitimacy...to the genocidal slaughter being committed by the military regime against its own citizens and people".

It urged ASEAN leaders to include Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military to attend the Jakarta meeting. "ASEAN leaders will not be able to achieve anything at this summit to solve the current crisis without consulting and negotiating with the rightful representatives of the peoples of Myanmar," the NGOs said in a letter published on social media.

ASEAN's members include Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar's military has shown no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it ousted, accusing some of them of treason, which is punishable by death.

The foreign minister of China, Myanmar's giant neighbour and which many protesters say supports the junta, said he hoped the summit would pave the way for a "soft landing". China is not a member of ASEAN, but is included in an ASEAN Plus Three grouping, along with Japan and South Korea. It was not immediately clear whether China will be attending Saturday's meeting in Jakarta.

"China will maintain close communication with ASEAN, and continue to handle any work related to Myanmar in its own way," said China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also foreign minister. Last week, Myanmar's pro-democracy politicians, including ousted members of parliament, announced the formation of a National Unity Government that nominally includes deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the coup, as well as leaders of the protests and ethnic minorities.

The junta has called it an unlawful organisation. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a Myanmar activist group, says 739 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and 3,300 people are in detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video. While you wont be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer thr...

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.Earlier on Frid...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 22 to Rs 2,795 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021