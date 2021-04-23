Left Menu

Ahead of Deby's funeral, Chad rebels say command hit by air strike

On Thursday night, Macron held talks with Chad's military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, who took power after his father died. The 37-year-old, who holds the rank of general, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:16 IST
Ahead of Deby's funeral, Chad rebels say command hit by air strike
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chadian rebels said on Friday their command center was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their leader, as the nation gathered to pay homage to slain President Idriss Deby who was killed on the frontline on Monday. The rebels have this month swept south across the desert from their bases in Libya towards N'Djamena and say they are around 200-300 km (125-190 miles) from the Chadian capital.

They called a temporary ceasefire to allow Friday's funeral for Deby to take place. It is being attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Guinean President Alpha Conde, and several other African heads of state. The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which was formed by dissident army officers in 2016, accused the French air force of assisting the overnight bombing with aerial surveillance.

"Our command was bombed on the orders of the military junta with the complicity of foreign agencies present in our country", in an attempt to kill leader Mahamat Mahadi Ali, FACT said in a statement. The group did not specify where the command center was located or give details of any casualties or damage. Reuters was not immediately able to obtain confirmation of the attack from other sources.

French security officials were not immediately able to comment, but have previously said they provide logistical support to the Chadian armed forces. Deby, who ruled for 30 years, was a staunch ally of Western powers in the fight against Islamist militants in the region. He died just as election officials announced he had won a sixth term in office.

French diplomatic and military sources indicated that Paris would seriously consider intervening if the rebels - who are not linked to Islamists - were to close in on N'Djamena and threaten the stability of the country. Chad's army did not respond to a request for comment. On Thursday night, Macron held talks with Chad's military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, who took power after his father died.

The 37-year-old, who holds the rank of general, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months. Opposition leaders have condemned his takeover as a coup and have called for a period of civil disobedience, while an army general said many officers were opposed to the transition plan.

On Friday morning, colorful tents had been erected in a horse-shoe shape in a square in the capital N'Djamena, where the funeral will take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2021, 8th Edition to Be Conducted on 27th to 29th April 2021, With 19 African First Ladies as Guests of Honor

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lusaka, Zambia Business Wire India This press release has been reissued because of some updates in the original post, distributed on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 244 PM IST. The 8th edition of Merck Foundation Afric...

Indian coronavirus cases surge as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video. While you wont be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer thr...

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.Earlier on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021