Left Menu

Ambani security scare-Hiran case: NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:18 IST
Ambani security scare-Hiran case: NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop

The NIA on Friday arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

With this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far arrested three police officers in Mumbai, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and his colleague Riyaz Kazi, in connection with these cases.

''Mane was called by the NIA for questioning on Thursday in connection with the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases,'' the official said.

He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he said.

Mane will be produced in a court, the official said.

Following his arrest, Mane was taken to a state-run hospital for medical check-up, he added.

The central agency had earlier arrested two more persons- suspended Mumbai police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

Mane, who was in charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of the Mumbai crime branch, was transferred in the wake of the Ambani security scare case.

The NIA had recorded his statement a few weeks ago, the official said.

Mane had been questioned by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS), but senior officials had then claimed that he was cooperating with it in the investigation.

The explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, but the vehicle had been stolen before its recovery near Antilia, Ambani's multi-storey residence. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiran's widow, Vimla, in her statement to the ATS had said that while leaving home on March 4, her husband had told her that he had received a call from 'Tawade', a police officer from Kandivali and he was going to meet him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2021, 8th Edition to Be Conducted on 27th to 29th April 2021, With 19 African First Ladies as Guests of Honor

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lusaka, Zambia Business Wire India This press release has been reissued because of some updates in the original post, distributed on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 244 PM IST. The 8th edition of Merck Foundation Afric...

Indian coronavirus cases surge as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video. While you wont be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer thr...

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.Earlier on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021